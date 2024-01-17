NorMin police, PDEA intensify cleansing ranks of illegal drugs

CAGAYAN: Law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant in going after illegal drug use and trade, even against those within their ranks, an official assured Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr., the Police Regional Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) director, said the police force is committed to an intensified internal cleansing program. "We will not hesitate to take swift and decisive action against police personnel involved in any illegal activities," Layug said in a statement on Wednesday. Layug's statement came after the recent anti-illegal drug operation on Wednesday at Barangay Carmen here, where a 32-year-old male police corporal was arrested for allegedly using 'shabu' with two other individuals. Seized from the suspects were shabu drugs worth PHP13,600 and other paraphernalia. Col. Salvador Radam, city police director, said the operation against the erring police officer is part of clearing the organization from illegal drug involvement. "As we continue the conduct of random drug testing, I warn every personnel caught in engaging such illegal drug activities and who violates the law will surely face charges accordingly," he said. Meanwhile, Benjamin Gaspi, the regional chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-10), said they are also conducting their own 'internal integrity program' to remove agents involved in illegal drugs. Gaspi, a lawyer, said PDEA has supported not only the enforcement aspect but also the rehabilitative programs for the recovery of persons who used drugs. Based on PDEA-10 records, 1,484 of the region's 2,022 barangays have been declared drug-cleared while 156 were categorized as drug-free. Source: Philippines News Agency