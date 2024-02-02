NorMin police nets high public satisfaction rating: MinDA

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) received a high satisfaction rating from the public. Data from the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) on Friday showed that the PRO-10 satisfaction rating is at 95 percent, trust rating (94 percent), respect rating (93 percent), safety rating (92 percent), security rating (93 percent) and 95 percent satisfaction rating for the fourth quarter of 2023. Dr. Adrian Tamayo, MinDA public relations chief, said the survey was done from Jan. 5 to 10, 2024 with 1,204 respondents in the region. 'We are 95 percent confident in the result of the survey. The principle of the survey is telling us, and we guarantee that it is as good as the rest of the survey because it is scientific," he said. Tamayo urged the PRO-10 leadership to maintain its trustworthiness and enhance communication with the public to sustain the high satisfaction rating. 'Communication and information should continue to improve so that, no matter what happens, it becomes a way of life for us to unite as one community," he said. Col. Danilo Bacas, acting PRO-10 deputy director, said the result is a welcome development in the aspect of providing security and maintaining peace and order, knowing that the public has its trust in the institution. 'I encourage the media to help disseminate in removing the stigma or fear towards the public's notion on Mindanao. Because in Northern Mindanao, it is a peaceful place to live and do business,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency