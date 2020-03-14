NorMin flights expected to drop temporarily: CAAP

Northern Mindanao airports with flights to and from Metro Manila will be expecting a significant decrease in passenger volume as the National Capital Region is set to implement the community quarantine ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ariel Paderan, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in the region, said on Friday they are anticipating the number of passengers to go down by as much as 50 percent amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) scare.

Paderan said Northern Mindanao's three airports—Laguindingan, Camiguin, and Ozamiz—average more than 20 flights daily.

Laguindingan Airport alone has about 6,000 passengers daily, said airport manager Job de Jesus.

Paderan said the decision to cancel flights will come from either the Civil Aeronautics Board or CAAP.

“The cancelation of flights will affect the revenue of the airport, as we will only be catering to flights to and from Davao, Zamboanga, Cebu, Clark and other areas once the lockdown is in effect,” he said in an interview on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in Region 10 (DOH-10) said in a statement as of March 13, a total of 25 patients under investigation (PUIs) have been recorded from Jan. 22 in the region.

Of these cases, one has already died while being admitted to the state-run Northern Mindanao Medical Center, medical officials said Saturday.

Three others are still being treated for severe acute respiratory infection while the rest have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency