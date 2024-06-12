NorMin execs join Independence Day with call for equal opportunities

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Northern Mindanao officials on Wednesday joined the celebration of the 126th Independence Day with calls for equal opportunities, peace, and development. Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando Uy said the spirit of being independent remains "challenging" for Filipinos in terms of equal access to livelihood and other opportunities. "I am hoping every Filipino will get equal opportunities to get jobs and livelihood, and opportunities to improve their situation in life so that all can have a better future," he said. During the commemoration, Uy led the opening of the newly rehabilitated Magsaysay Park area at Plaza Divisoria here. The development is part of the Divisoria Park Redevelopment Project called "Project Lunhaw," an urban green space initiative of the city government and partner sectoral groups. Meanwhile, Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia said today's "conditions may be different and of a broader kind," but hindrances must be overcome "to achieve our desires as a nation." "We cannot have amenity, amity, and constancy, except by stomping out crime and rebellion," he said. For Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal Sr., the province's observance of Independence Day comes amid the backdrop of an "improved peace and order situation." After years of being plagued by the communist armed rebellion, the governor said Misamis Occidental became "insurgency-free" with the help of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. "Now, our direction in the hinterlands (communities) is to develop their economy and promote tourism," he said. Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) deployed 2,189 personnel in areas of convergence such as plazas and freedom parks to ensure safety of Independence Day commemoration participants around the region. Source: Philippines News Agency