NorMin enterprises to highlight in ‘Forest Fest’

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Small and medium enterprises in Northern Mindanao will be the key highlight in the national gathering for environmental protection to be held in this city from April 18-20. "We aim to spark possibilities and inspire entrepreneurs passionate about forest conservation. By providing them access to grants and other funding opportunities through Forest Fest, we hope to enable more enterprises that create a sustainable future for our forests," Patch Dulay, founder and chief executive of Spark Project, said during Wednesday's launch of the Forest Fest 2024 here. Dulay said the event will feature a three-day exhibit and fair where participants can join workshops, talks, and exhibitions showcasing initiatives and products promoting forest protection and conservation in Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental. Lawyer Jose Andres Canivel, FFP executive director, said social enterprises are valuable partners in protecting and conserving our forests. "By integrating forest conservation into their operations, supply chains, and advocacy, they can help conserve our natural resources while empowering communities towards inclusive economic growth," he said. Forest Fest 2024, a partnership between Forest Foundation Philippines (FFP) and The Spark Project, will be held at Ayala Malls Centrio. Source: Philippines News Agency