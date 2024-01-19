NorMin crimes decreased in 2023: PRO-10

CAGAYAN DE ORO: Northern Mindanao's focus crime incidents in 2023 showed a 6.5-percent drop from the previous year, the regional police office here said Friday. Last year's data from the Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) showed 2,118 reported focus crimes as against 2,264 in 2022 The Philippine National Police classifies as focus crimes murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft. Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr., PRO-10 director, said the drop indicated that there was an effective implementation of crime prevention strategies, including intensified patrolling, community partnerships and focused law enforcement operations. "We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of both locals and foreign visitors, with continuous efforts to address and decrease crime incidents in the region,' Layug said in a statement. PRO-10 also reported the success of its campaign against communist rebels, with 112 New People's Army combatants who surrend ered and 52 neutralized. Layug said the police and military conduct joint operations against insurgency. Source: Philippines News Agency