NorMin cops raise P8.5-M for ‘Bayanihan Fund Challenge’

Northern Mindanao police officers have contributed over PHP8.5 million from their salaries to help government combat the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The contributions are part of the Philippine National Police’s “Bayanihan Fund Challenge” to raise PHP200 million from police personnel in response to President Rodrigo R Duterte’s call for unity against Covid-19, said Brig. Gen Rolando B. Anduyan, Police Regional Office-10 (PRO-10) director.

Anduyan made it clear that the contributions are “strictly voluntary” and each police personnel may choose the amount of their donation.

The initiative, he added, does not authorize automatic salary deduction or the use of funds sourced from the PNP appropriations.

Anduyan said the money voluntarily collected by PRO-10 will be turned over to the PNP Director for Comptrollership, the unit primarily responsible for the project, which in turn will turn the funds to the national treasury or to any of appropriate government agency.

As of Tuesday, April 21, PRO-10 said it has collected PHP1,583,000 from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion personnel; PHP987,700 from the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office; PHP120,000 from COCPO field training program; PHP120,000 from the Iligan City Police Office;

Misamis Occidental Police Provincial Office, PHP1,013,000; Misamis Occidental field training program, PHP100,000; Lanao del Norte PPO, PHP1,073,000; Lanao del Norte field training program, PHP100,000; Camiguin PPO, PHP259,000; Bukidnon PPO, PHP1,248,000; Misamis Oriental PPO, P707,200.

PRO-10 regional headquarters personnel, meanwhile, donated PHP1,114,420.

“PRO-10 under my leadership will always support the Bayanihan Fund Challenge of our organization under the leadership of PGen (Archie) Gamboa (PNP chief) to help the Filipino people who are suffering for this unexpected pandemic. I felt it in my bones, since I have seen the hardship of our Filipino people in the region and this noble activity will surely help a lot to our government in addressing the concerns of our country in these trying times,” Anduyan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency