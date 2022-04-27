﻿NorMin candidates affirm support for UniTeam

Local leaders in Northern Mindanao region have affirmed their support for the candidacy of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice-presidential candidate Sara Z. Duterte of the UniTeam slate.

Marcos and Duterte met with several local candidates around the region prior to the UniTeam grand rally held at the Pelaez Sports Center Tuesday evening.

Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo, who is affiliated with the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), reiterated her provincial slate’s support for the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

“Lanao del Norte is really for BBM (Bongbong Marcos). Even our local political opponents are also supporting (him). I told BBM I’m so happy in Lanao del Norte because even our political opponents are supporting you and Mayor Inday Sara Duterte,” Dimaporo said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Marcos and Duterte held a mini-rally Tuesday in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, the Dimaporo’s bailiwick.

Misamis Occidental Governor Philip Tan, and his wife, Tangub City Mayor Jenny Tan, said they met with Marcos and Duterte prior to Tuesday evening’s rally to show support.

First District Rep. Rolando Uy and Jose Gabriel La Viña, mayoral candidates of this city, also met separately with Marcos and Duterte together with their respective slates.

A separate statement from PFP said the party is confident the Marcos-Duterte tandem will win in this city and Misamis Oriental, citing the mammoth crowd that attended the grand rally here despite the rain.

The rally at the Sports Center here was organized by the local Padayon Pilipino party, whose gubernatorial candidate, Peter Unabia, also supports the UniTeam.

Leni’s Mindanao visits

Meanwhile, another presidential candidate, Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, said she plans to revisit parts of Mindanao, including this region.

In a video posted on her official Facebook account Tuesday evening, Robredo said she plans to visit this city and the towns of Kauswagan and Tubod in Lanao del Norte.

Robredo said Misamis Occidental province and Lanao del Sur are also on her itineraries as she has not yet visited these places.

Moreover, Robredo said plans are afoot for a “grand rally” in Agusan del Sur where the incumbent provincial officials under the National Unity Party are pushing for a Robredo-Duterte candidacy.

The vice president also intends to make another visit to Zamboanga del Norte.

Source: Philippines News Agency