CAGAYAN: Government agencies in Northern Mindanao on Thursday launched here the Regional Task Force (TF) on El Niño that will map out the preparations, protocols, and interventions to mitigate the impacts of the looming phenomenon. In an interview, Office of Civil Defense-Northern Mindanao (OCD-10) Director Antonio Sugarol, lead convenor for the Regional TF, said their meeting was in response to Executive Order (EO) 53. EO 53, issued on Jan. 19, 2024 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin as mandated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has reactivated and reconstituted the Task Force El Niño. "We need to gather these (regional) agencies to learn the current situation and delegate tasks," Sugarol said. The Regional TF based its organizational framework on EO 53. However, it also invited other regional government agencies, as well as local and provincial government units. In the national TF structure, the chair will be the Secretary of the Department of National Defense and co-chaired by the Se cretary of the Department of Science and Technology. Among the members are the Secretaries of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, and National Economic and Development Authority. The OCD will provide administrative and technical support to the TF in performing its functions. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said El Niño may be felt from March to April this year. Source: Philippines News Agency