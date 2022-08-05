Non-working holiday proclamation to honor FVR ‘fake news’: Palace

Malacañang on Thursday dismissed as fake news a supposed proclamation declaring August 9 a special non-working holiday in honor of the late former President Fidel V. Ramos.

The fake proclamation circulated on social media this week.

"There's no announcement or proclamation released by the Office of the President and Executive Secretary declaring August 9, 2022 as a special non-working holiday nationwide in honor of former President Fidel V. Ramos," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a post on her official Facebook page.

She called on the public not to fall for fake news on Facebook and other social media platforms.

“Hindi po ito totoo at walang inilalabas na anunsyo o proklamasyon tungkol dito. Maging mapanuri tayo sa mga nababasa at nakikita na social media (This is not true, and no announcement or proclamation has been issued about it. Let us be critical on what we read and see on social media),” she added.

Earlier, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared July 31 to Aug. 9, 2022 as national days of mourning for the late president.

The Office of the President released Proclamation No. 33 to honor Ramos for 10 days.

"I, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by the Constitution and existing laws, do hereby declare 31 July 2022 to 09 August 2022 as a Period of National Mourning over the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos," he said in the proclamation.

Under the proclamation, Marcos recognizes that “the death of Fidel V. Ramos, the twelfth President of the Philippines is a great loss to our country and the Filipino people.”

"It is fitting to devote a period of national mourning to pay tribute to an esteemed leader who has dedicated his life to public service and has left a lasting mark on our country," the proclamation reads.

The Ramos family confirmed the death of the former president on Sunday.

The public viewing of Ramos’ wake is scheduled from Aug. 7 to 8 while his inurnment is scheduled on Aug. 9, 10 a.m. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Ramos served as the country's 12th president from 1992 to 1998.

He was also chief of the then Philippine Constabulary, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Secretary of the National Defense before becoming president.

Source: Philippines News Agency