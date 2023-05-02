NON-COMPETITIVE SALARY AMONG FACTORS FOR NON-BUMIS NOT JOINING TDM – ARMY CHIEF

The Malaysian Army’s (TDM) salary structure, which is not on par with private companies, is one of the reasons why non-bumiputeras are not interested in joining the force, said Army Chief General Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

He also stressed that TDM has never set any racial quota in the recruitment of its personnel.

“We welcome anyone from the non-Bumiputera community who is interested and enthusiastic about joining the TDM family.

“In the army, we must have courage because once you join the military, you will definitely be subject to its rules.

“So this is also one of the factors...they (non-bumiputeras) might think that their lives are controlled when they are not, but are subject to military law only,” he told a press conference after delivering his inaugural address at Dataran PTD at the Perdana Sungai Besi military camp, here today.

Mohammad also assured that the welfare of all TDM personnel will be taken care of regardless of race, religion or age.

“I believe that those who join the TDM are all okay and face no problems, there are even non-bumiputeras in high-ranking positions in the TDM,” he said.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was quoted as saying that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) had never set any racial quota for personnel recruitment.

He added that recruitment was carried out twice a year, involving the intake of 6,000 to 7,000 personnel.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency