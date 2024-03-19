Non-bailable raps filed vs. Quiboloy before Pasig, Davao courts

MANILA: The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced indictments before the Davao and Pasig courts against embattled pastor Apollo Quiboloy arising from allegations of sexual and child abuse. In a statement, DOJ spokesperson Undersecretary Mico Clavano said the charges filed before the Pasig regional trial court are non-bailable. The legal proceedings against Quiboloy and several associates began from the resolution issued by DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on March 5. Quiboloy faces charges under Section 5(b) of Republic Act No. 7610 (Other Sexual Abuse), focusing on the protection of children against abuse, exploitation, and discrimination. Additional charges under Section 10(a) of the same act (Other Acts of Child Abuse) were filed against Quiboloy, along with Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes, aimed at safeguarding children's psychological and emotional health. The Davao City Prosecutor's Office also endorsed a complaint for qualified traffi cking in persons to the DOJ main office. Meanwhile, in the information filed before the Pasig City court, Quiboloy and his fellow respondents were charged for qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended, pursuant to the Resolution promulgated on March 5, 2024 by the Secretary of Justice. "The Department of Justice is dedicated to the enforcement of our laws and the protection of our children from exploitation and abuse. This case underscores our commitment to hold accountable those who would harm our society's most vulnerable. Let this serve as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law," Remulla said in the statement. Source: Philippines News Agency