Noli Eala vouches for sustainability of PSC’s programs to Senate

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairperson Noli Eala on Monday revealed to the Senate the agency’s plan under his new leadership.

In an inquiry called by Senate Committee on Sports chair Bong Go, Eala said his program “will ensure that when our athletes win, the entire country wins.“

“This is the theme on which my administration will center on,” he added.

Eala then pleaded for the senators to help him in making his plans for Philippine sports a success.

“I’m seeking to ensure sustainability and the success of our programs for the long term. It is our mission to carry out the mandates given to us by law to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation-building and unity, and to ensure full and enhanced support for our (elite) athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country,” Eala said.

The Senate panel assured him of the support in terms of the PSC’s budget for next year as well as the hosting of the FIBA World Cup, something that he is elated about.

“I am heartened that this committee has provided so much support to Philippine sports, not only in legislative initiatives but also in terms of financial assistance,” Eala added.

Go confirmed the nod, saying, “Investing in sports not only enable us to develop world-class athletes, but it also helps us in keeping our youth away from illegal drugs and other harmful vices.”

Also present during the inquiry were Senate committee on sports vice chair Alan Cayetano and his sister Pia; Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva; Senator Sonny Angara, also the chair of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, where Eala was once the executive director; and Senators Francis Tolentino, Ronald Dela Rosa, and Mark Villar.

Source: Philippines News Agency