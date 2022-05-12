﻿Nolcom chief urges public to move forward after polls

Lt. Gen. Ernesto Torres Jr., commander of the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), called on the public to accept and respect the outcome of the elections.

Torres said individual votes must be respected and the results of the polls accepted collectively.

He said it is high time for the Filipinos to set aside political differences and to instead move forward and support the new leaders.

“Time to end the culture of negativism. And time to set aside that messianic complex. Let us be a better version of ourselves and make a difference in the lives of the Filipino people and our beloved country,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Torres said the Nolcom, in close coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Commission on Elections (Comelec), and other partner agencies, exerted efforts to ensure the safety and security of the polls.

“The minimal number of election-related incidents which were all manageable and were appropriately addressed by the security forces manifests the state of general peace and order during the election day last May 9, 2022,” he said.

The Nolcom deployed over 3,000 troops and became part of the activated Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Committee at the regional, provincial, city, and municipal levels.

He lauded the military personnel, PNP, Philippine Coast Guard and Comelec, and all their other partner agencies as he attributed the success of orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible 2022 national and local elections to the excellent performance of duties of all the stakeholders.

“I am also thankful to the disciplined people of Northern and Central Luzon for their cooperation and patience as they cast their votes amid the long queues and warm weather. With that, we see their genuine desire for good governance as they spark the fire towards a more progressive and peaceful nation,” Torres added.

Source: Philippines News Agency