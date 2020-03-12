NoCot to build 3-storey jail facility

To improve the conditions of inmates at the North Cotabato district jail, provincial government officials broke ground Wednesday for the construction of a three-storey building inside the jail compound in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City.

“The 18-prison cell-building, is expected to be completed in three months will house inmates currently occupying crowded and dilapidated quarters,” North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco said in a statement.

Costing PHP21 million, the project will be built by Mark Anthony Construction Company inside the compound of the provincial jail managed by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

The provincial government has also allowed the BJMP to build additional facilities on the property.

Currently, the facility is home to more than 1,000 persons deprived of liberty occupying cells that were designed for about 700 inmates.

Source: Philippines News Agency