NoCot school board okays P85.9-M educational fund

The North Cotabato Provincial School Board approved on Monday a PHP85.9-million budget as Special Education Fund (SEF) for the implementation of the blended learning system to kick-off this school year 2020-2021 in the province.

Governor Nancy A. Catamco, who is also the school board chairperson, said the funds will be used for the acquisition of tools and equipment needed for the effective delivery of instructions under the “new normal” set-up to learners across North Cotabato.

She said PHP14 million has been allotted for the purchase of 70 units of Risograph machine; PHP9.8 million for the installation of internet facilities in 280 schools; PHP50.3 million for the construction of school water system facility; and PHP1.4 million for the installation of three signal repeaters for its Department of Education – North Cotabato managed radio station.

In addition, PHP2 million would be used for the acquisition of 4,000 units of transistor radios for areas with no internet connections; PHP5 million for television sets for offline video lessons; PHP1.7 million for purchase of 4,841 pieces of external universal serial bus (USB) flash drives for online learners; and a PHP1.8-million airtime payment for the radio broadcast of two hours block time program within 213 days.

Catamco said she remains optimistic that the SEF augmentation for the blended-learning approach system will help the students amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“We will use all means to guarantee that we can sustain and overcome all challenges brought by this pandemic”, Catamco said.

Catamco said he has already ordered a speedy procurement process for the learning devices and support facilities in time for the opening of classes on Aug. 24.

Source : Philippines News Agency