NoCot registers ‘zero’ active Covid-19 case

Governor Nancy Catamco appealed to all North Cotabateños to maintain practicing health protocols as she announced that the last of five coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) positive patients in the province has fully recovered on Sunday.

“We can say at this point in time the province is now zero of Covid-19 positive cases,” she said in a statement after being told that the 46-year-old driver from Banisilan, North Cotabato has been tested negative of the virus.

She maintained, however, that there is still no room for complacency, saying that “the enemy is still there and it remains unseen”.

As the provincial government continues to facilitate the return of “stranded” North Cotabateños, Catamco said all front-liners remained on alert, especially the health providers.

As of Sunday, 98 more suspected Covid-19 patients have graduated from the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the province.

Citing data from North Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), Catamco said that as of June 7, a total of 1,300 more individuals have been “rescued” by the province’s Task Force Sagip from other regions through a coordinated effort with the local government units.

Of this number, 12 are currently considered “suspects” for Covid-19.

“Keep calm, observe health protocols, use sanitizers and alcohol at all times,” Catamco said.

Source: Philippines News Agency