NoCot guv vows to bring home Pikit evacuees

After staying in cramped evacuation centers, some 1,000 families displaced by hostilities due to feuding Moro clans in the North Cotabato town of Pikit are expected to return home Wednesday with the help of the provincial government.

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) are expected to be sent back to their villages of Dalingaoen, Nuangan, Balatican and Balungis, in Pikit town.

This came after North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco met Tuesday with Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade commander, and local officials for a dialogue, where the IDPs expressed their dismay with their conditions at the evacuation camps since last month.

Catamco assured the IDPs that the provincial government will provide means and transportation so the evacuees can return home with the military providing security along the way.

Catamco said the conflict resulted in the burning of 139 houses in the affected villages after hostilities erupted full-scale on May 10.

Involved in the conflict due to land disputes were Jonaydie Abas, a commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and Sambutuan Sanday, also a former commander but was removed from MILF for disobedience.

Present during the dialogue were Police Regional Office-12 director Henry Villar, Department of the Interior and Local Government-12 chief Ali Abdullah, MILF-Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities representative Omar Bayao, Moro National Liberation Front state chairman Rolando Olamit, and Pikit Mayor Sumulong Sultan.

Racma Butuan, chairman of Barangay Balungis, revealed how life was in evacuation centers, especially during the rainy season.

“We all wanted to go home so our people can attend to their farms and livelihood,” Butuan said.

Mayor Sultan told Catamco he initiated peace talks between the warring clans and came up with a solution although both sides started shooting each other again this week.

Catamco said the Army, the MILF, and local officials will assist in the immediate return of the affected civilians who are now staying in seven evacuation centers.

It was the second time that Catamco initiated a peaceful dialogue of warring families in the province.

Last month, she also facilitated a settlement of a “rido” (clan war) in Matalam, North Cotabato.

That conflict left one village councilman dead and more than 2,000 persons fleeing. Normalcy has been restored in the affected Matalam villages.

Source: Philippines News Agency