NoCot guv urges RPOC-12 to sustain EO 70 support

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has called on all members of the Soccsksargen Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) to fully support President Rodrigo Duterte's desire to end the communist-led armed fighting and terrorism in the southern Philippines.

During the year-end RPOC meeting in Koronadal City on December 26, Catamco moved for the passage of a resolution expressing all-out support to President Duterte's Executive Order No. 70, more known as the whole of nation approach in addressing communist insurgency.

The council adopted her proposed resolution.

The RPOC meeting was held while anti-communist groups held protest rallies against the NPAs operating in the Soccsksargen region.

Catamco said the RPOC and different local government units have been collaborating, pushing and implementing programs and initiatives in order to contribute to the government's desire for sustainable peace.

She said EO 70 had been reaping gains tremendously, especially in North Cotabato.

This EO 70 has been noted to have contributed significant changes in the security landscape in the localities and in the region as a whole, Catamco said in a statement.

The resolution was pushed by Catamco after the RPOC chair, Governor Suharto Teng Mangudadatu of Sultan Kudarat, called for massive local initiatives in addressing insurgency and terrorism.

Mangudadatu said that martial law must not be lifted in Mindanao.

Martial law is still effective in ensuring safety and it remained to be an effective tool initiated by PRRD to address insurgency and lawlessness in Mindanao, Suharto said during the session.

Mangudadatu added that martial law also helped address drug-related concerns that emanate in Maguindanao and spread to the Soccsksargen area.

Catamco told the RPOC that in North Cotabato, 29 NPA rebels opted to surrender and were recipients of government livelihood assistance through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

In attendance during the RPOC meeting were Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, 10th Infantry Division commander Major Gen. Jose Faustino Jr, 6th Infantry Division commander Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon and DILG 12 Regional Director Josephine Leysa.

Source: Philippines News Agency