NoCot guv pushes for bamboo planting to curb floods, landslides

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco is pushing for the widespread planting of bamboo in the province as a measure to prevent flooding and landslides.

On Sunday, Catamco led a bamboo planting activity in Makilala town, one of the areas devastated by the series of strong earthquakes last year.

“I am pushing this bamboo planting program in support of our rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts of affected communities,” she told local officials in Makilala, where more than 10,000 remain in evacuation centers after their homes were damaged by the tremors late last year.

Construction materials have been provided to about 300 families in one of the villages heavily damaged by the quakes.

On top of home construction materials, the provincial government also provided internally displaced families with livelihood assistance such as seeds and other planting materials to start their income-generating projects.

Catamco said the North Cotabato provincial environment and natural resources office (PENRO) provided bamboo seedlings for the planting activity.

“The bamboo trees are giving us protection, it is protecting us from landslides, from flash floods and eventually give livelihood to the locals,” she said.

Bamboo has been cited for its effectiveness in addressing soil erosion, landslides, and flooding. The giant grass can release up to 35 percent more oxygen than any other trees, and sequester up to 12 metric tons of carbon dioxide per hectare.

Source: Philippines News Agency