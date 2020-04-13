NoCot guv launches online marketplace for farmers, buyers

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco launched over the weekend a digital marketing platform that will serve as an alternative for people to market goods while people’s mobility is restricted due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The provincial government created a Facebook Page dubbed as “NC marketplace” where farmers and buyers can transact.

“We need to find ways to keep the economy alive by not limiting the flow of the trade and commerce because of the community quarantine being implemented in North Cotabato,” she said.

The governor has also called on all mayors and barangay officials in the province to post in “NC Marketplace” Facebook page food products that could not be delivered by farmers to markets because of the lockdown.

Earlier, broiler chicken farmers in the province have complained about their inability to deliver their products to Davao City after chicken dressing plants temporarily shut down because of quarantine measures.

Under the existing quarantine guidelines, the general public is banned from traveling outside their homes.

“We will solve these two problems in making “pamalengke” through the NC Marketplace,” the governor said.

“If we talk about bulk buyers, let’s say 10 to 20 tons, the provincial government can help by dispatching trucks to deliver the goods,” she added.

Catamco also reiterated that the provincial government’s financial aid is focused only on the poorest families.

Source: Philippines News Agency