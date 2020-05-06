NoCot guv extends food, non-food aid to checkpoint front-liners

With the province now under general community quarantine, North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco visited on Tuesday several front-liners assigned to various checkpoints and handed out food and non-food items.

Catamco thanked the front-liners for their role in helping contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province.

A total of 1,419 police and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) were given food packs and non-food items as the governor’s way of showing appreciation for men and women in uniform.

“I salute your efforts in manning the checkpoints and helping ensure that the province will be safe from the virus,” she told the law enforcers at the capitol grounds in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City.

Catamco lauded the police, and fire and jail officers for “maintaining calm and respect” despite the bad behavior displayed by some motorists who complain about the entry restrictions imposed in checkpoints.

“I appreciate your judgment call and decision despite the rants of some and for being humble enough to welcome appreciation from nice people,” she said, reminding them to maintain their “excellent” performance.

Chief Inspector Jeraniel C. Taporco, provincial fire marshal, said the appreciation from the governor would inspire their personnel “to do more and be at their best.”

