NoCot guv bans cemetery visits

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco, in response to recommendations of the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has prohibited cemetery visits from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 in the province.

Catamco’s move was aimed at ensuring minimum health protocols are observed by the people of North Cotabato on the annual All Souls’ Day observance on Nov. 2.

Board member Philbert Malaluan, speaking for the provincial IATF, said Catamco’s executive order on Monday bans any visit or activity where people gather inside the cemeteries and memorial parks in the province.

“What is only allowed is burial activity where physical distancing must be observed,” Malaluan said, suggesting instead that cemetery visits for candle lighting and floral offerings be done before Oct. 28 and after Nov. 4.

Malaluan, a physician by profession, said the IATF is monitoring barangays and sitios where there are suspected local transmissions.

“We assure the public that any local or contained transmission of Covid-19 will not spread to other areas,” he added.

To date, North Cotabato has 143 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 57 active patients, as well as 83 recoveries and two deaths.

