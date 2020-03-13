NoCot guv appeals for unity, forms task force vs. Covid-19

North Cotabato's governor has appealed to all her constituents to voluntarily subject themselves to self-quarantine if they have traveled to countries affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), or were in close contact with persons suspected to have the virus.

Gov. Nancy Catamco aired the appeal as she convened Thursday an inter-agency task force (IATF) on Covid-19 to ensure that the residents are safe from the virus.

“This is in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of a state of public emergency nationwide,” Catamco said in a statement.

“This is also to ensure the protection of public health and take part in prevention and mitigation of this infectious disease,” she added.

As of Friday, North Cotabato has no confirmed case of Covid-19 in its towns and lone city.

Dr. Eva Rabaya, North Cotabato provincial health chief, said as of March 12, there are 38 patients under monitoring and being closely monitored by the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU).

Of this number, 32 had already completed the 14-day quarantine period.

As one of the precautionary measures, Catamco said graduation activities have been canceled, including other mass gatherings in barangays.

Catamco also canceled all activities lined-up this month in various towns, including women’s month culminating activities.

During Thursday’s meeting, Catamco activated the Provincial Rapid Response Team (PRRT) and the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team.

