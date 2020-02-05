NoCot escapee in 2017 mass jailbreak recaptured

Police on Tuesday collared a jail escapee of the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan City after three years in hiding.

Lt. Col. Bernard Tayong, spokesperson of the North Cotabato police office, identified the rearrested fugitive as Danny de Guzman Ligue, 41, of Sitio Nazareth, Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City.

He was sighted in nearby Sitio Puas Inda in the same village, prompting locals to inform the police about his presence in the area, Tayong said.

Joint personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group - North Cotabato, Kidapawan police office, the police's Regional

Mobile Force Battalion, and the police's Special Action Force carried out the operation to recapture Ligue at his safe house in the area early Tuesday. Recovered from him was an unlicensed .38-caliber revolver.

Ligue was one of some 158 inmates who bolted out of NCDJ in 2017 after some 100 armed men attacked the facility to free several detained comrades, all high-profile inmates who included illegal drug trade personalities.

Described by the police as a leader of a gun-for-hire group operating in the province, Ligue is facing murder charges.

Tayong said a certain Commander Derby, a lawless armed group leader wanted for crimes ranging from armed robbery, drug trafficking to extortion, led the Jan. 4, 2017 jail attack.

A jail guard, identified as Jail Officer 1 Excel Visido, died in the incident as he and other colleagues tried to prevent the jailbreak.

Of the total number of escapees, 50 were recaptured, eight of whom died after putting up a fight against pursuing lawmen, while two other inmates were wounded in the process.

More than a dozen other escapees were recaptured within the past three years, some of whom decided to yield after getting tired of running and hiding.

Source: Philippines News Agency