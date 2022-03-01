﻿NoCot cops launch manhunt vs. killers of altar server, vendor

Police authorities in North Cotabato have launched a manhunt against two men riding tandem on a motorbike who shot dead an altar server of the Catholic Church and his uncle here on Sunday night.

In a report, Maj. Maxim Peralta, Pikit town police chief, identified the fatalities as Jonnel Alconera, 26, and his uncle Pepito Sobrepeña, 57, both of Barangay Poblacion.

A witness told reporters that the victims were selling fish at a roadside stall in Barangay Poblacion when two men onboard a motorbike arrived.

“They demanded money but when the vendor said he has no money at that time, he was shot. Jonnel who was sitting beside him was also hit,” the witness said, asking he remained unidentified for security reasons.

Jonnel has been serving as an altar server at the Immaculate Conception parish church and helping his uncle in selling fish as a source of income.

The motive of the gun attack remained unknown as of posting.

Source: Philippines News Agency