NoCot ARBs get P1.5-M indemnity checks from DAR, PCIC

Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) whose crops were stricken by pests and rat infestation in Alamada, North Cotabato received compensation from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), an official said Tuesday.

Charish Paña, provincial agrarian reform program officer, said 375 ARBs have received indemnity checks from the PCIC, totaling PHP1,511,192 on Monday.

“To Insure the crops and livestock of our farmers, especially the ARBs, is one way to protect the source of their livelihood by providing compensation for the damages incurred by natural calamities,” Paña said in a statement.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is expanding the campaign to insure the crops and livestock of the ARBs with the PCIC, she said.

One of the beneficiaries, corn farmer Jonalyn Mardonia from Barangay Bao, was relieved after she got a check worth PHP6,561 as indemnity compensation for her losses.

“It is a big help for the farmers because it gives us hope to start anew,” she said in the vernacular.

She also thanked DAR and PCIC for facilitating the activity and making it possible for the farmers to receive indemnification.

