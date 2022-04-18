﻿No word from PRRD yet on Carlos term extension: DILG chief

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año has yet to receive word from President Rodrigo R. Duterte on the possible term extension of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos who is set to retire on May 8.

“There is no guidance from PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte). So far, Gen. Carlos will retire as scheduled,” Año said Sunday.

Carlos, who replaced Senate aspirant and former PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar last November, is scheduled to retire on May 8, when he reaches the mandatory age of retirement of 56. The date comes a day before the national and local elections.

On whether he was going to recommend the extension of Carlos’ tenure, Año said he would have to assess and wait for the president’s order.

“He has two options. PRRD can say ‘okay I’ll extend you (Carlos) up to June 30. Or he can appoint an OIC (officer-in-charge) up to June 30 so that the new president will be the one to appoint (a new PNP chief),” he added.

“But more likely, the President does not want any extension (of the PNP chief’s term) to avoid any issue,” Año added.

If the President does not want to extend Carlos’ term, Año said he was going to submit to the president this week a list of police officials who can succeed Carlos.

Among the officials who can succeed Carlos are Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, PNP’s No. 2 man as the deputy chief for administration; and Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao, the PNP’s No. 4 man as chief of the PNP Directorial Staff.

The PNP’s No. 3 man, PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Ferdinand Divina, is due to retire on May 2 or six days before the scheduled retirement of Carlos.

At a media briefing in Camp Crame Monday, Carlos said he would go on with his duty as the country’s top cop until he retires.

“Well if there is an order, I will follow. Ako naman trabaho lang (I just work). If the task is done, then I will retire come May 8, that is according to the law,” Carlos told reporters.

Source: Philippines News Agency