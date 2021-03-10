No water shortage these summer months: PAGASA

Angat Dam will not lack water to supply until April despite expected below-normal rainfall in its area.

“We’re not anticipating such supply problem that month,” said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Max Peralta.

He said Angat’s water is “at a high level” until next month which can still ably supply for irrigation and power, as well as potable water to Metro Manila.

PAGASA reported Angat Dam’s 6 a.m. water level at 209.50 meters on Tuesday, higher than the 180 meters minimum operating level (MOL) of the facility.

The water level may dip to about 200 meters by end-March but this is still above the MOL, PAGASA’s latest outlook shows.

Angat Dam has that much reserve and need not depend on rain next month to have water for its customers, said Peralta.

“Even if it won’t rain over Angat watershed this April, the dam will still have more than enough reserve to supply,” he said.

Peralta noted the watershed is receiving some rain this March, enhancing Angat Dam’s potential to supply water.

He added that PAGASA’s expected above-normal rainfall in the watershed this May and June will help Angat replenish its reserve and further enhance its potential to supply water for customers, he added.