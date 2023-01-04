No untoward incident on 2023 class opening: DepEd

MANILA: The Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday it has not monitored any untoward incidents in the first day of resumption of in-person classes in the majority of public schools nationwide.

In a Viber message, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa also shared updates on ares affected by heavy rains.

“No untoward incidents have been reported so far in relation to the resumption of classes. However, classes were suspended by the LGUs of certain areas found in Regions 5, 6, 8, and MIMAROPA due to inclement weather,” Poa said.

These class suspensions included schools in several areas of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan, Antique, Bicol region, Western, and Eastern Visayas.

“Based on the latest report of the Regional Directors of Caraga and Region 10, as of yesterday (Jan. 3), only 8 schools are currently being used as evacuation centers,” Poa added.

The low pressure area, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), shearline, and northeast monsoon brought heavy rains and flooding to these areas.

As of Tuesday, 41 schools were reported to have sustained infrastructure damage, particularly in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga Regions.

The DepEd, meanwhile, said it needed PHP389.50 million for the repair and reconstruction of damaged schools.

It earlier assured assistance and intervention to affected schools, learners, and DepEd personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency