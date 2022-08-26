No truth to ‘serial killer, kidnappers in white van’ rumors: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday dismissed rumors that a serial killer and members of a criminal group aboard a white van are behind the series of reported killings and disappearances of several individuals.

"If we will look into the circumstances on the discovery of cadavers and the reported abduction of people who were later found dead, we do not see any serial killer here because different people and motives are involved. Pati na rin ang kumakalat sa social media na sinasabi na meron isang white van na nandurukot, wala pa po tayong nare-record na ganyang insidente (We also do not have reported incidents of a white van being used in abducting people)," said PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, in a television interview.

Fajardo, however, acknowledged the importance of social media posts in raising public awareness against crimes and resolving cases being probed by the police.

In a Palace briefing, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said he needs to get accurate figures of crime incidents regarding the reported spate of killings and abductions first before making any comments on the issue.

Abalos said he has asked PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. to submit a report on the series of reported killings that stirred public alarm, especially amid the start of in-person classes this year.

“I talked to PNP chief Azurin because there are figures coming out. I just want to know the timeline and whether these incidents are real or fictitious. I have yet to see the reports. He informed me that there are cases of rehashed incidents so I don't want to comment if there are no numbers yet. What is important is let's hear from the PNP,” Abalos said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Abalos, meanwhile, allayed concerns over the issue as he noted that his marching order for the PNP upon assuming as DILG Secretary in July is to enhance "police visibility" on the streets.

He also recognized the role of village personnel in ensuring peace and order in communities.

Abalos said he will meet the barangay officials at a convention later on Wednesday to discuss matters related to public security

Source: Philippines News Agency