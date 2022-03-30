﻿No traffic buildup due to return of prov’l buses: MMDA

The recent return of provincial buses in the National Capital Region (NCR) have not caused a buildup in vehicular traffic, an official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

For two weeks from March 24, the MMDA allowed the return of provincial buses along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) and other parts of the NCR from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for a dry run.

“Yung limang araw na pagpapatupad ng pagpasok ng buses sa Metro Manila ay naging maayos po, hindi po ito nagdulot ng traffic (The recent five days after we allowed the entry of buses in Metro Manila has gone well, it did not cause any traffic),” MMDA chairperson Romando Artes said during President Rodrigo Duterte’s Talk to the People Tuesday night.

Artes said he met with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and the Provincial Buses Association to discuss the reentry of provincial buses in the region.

“Kami po ay nagkasundo, Mr. President, na ang pagpasok po ng mga buses, provincial buses, sa NCR ay gagawin lamang during a window period ng 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (We agreed, Mr. President, that the entry of provincial buses in NCR will only occur during a window period from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.),” Artes said.

The limited window of entry is meant to ease the effects on vehicular traffic of around 4,000 provincial buses from the north and south of NCR, especially during rush hours.

He said the agreement showed that the government and the private sector can discuss and work together to solve problems and implement policies.

“Dahil po sa magandang pag-uusap, nakakuha po tayo ng common ground para po ang ITX [integrated terminal exchange] at ‘yung mga pribadong terminal (Because of a good discussion, we have achieved common ground for our ITX and private terminals),” Artes said.

Released on February 26, 2021, IATF Resolution no. 101 laid down uniform travel protocols for land, air, and sea in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It required all provincial buses to use ITXs such as the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) and prohibited the use of private terminals.

Source: Philippines News Agency