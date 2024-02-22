No threats against Quiboloy – PNP

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday denied the claims of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy that it was allegedly conniving with the United States government to eliminate him through rendition. Rendition is defined as the surrender by a state of a fugitive to another country charging a suspect with a crime. In a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they have no idea as to where the religious leader obtained this information. Fajardo, meanwhile, said they have not received any information on the alleged threats against Quiboloy's life. 'With respect to the threat against his life, if Pastor Quiboloy has a basis for saying that, as always, not only limited to him, all people, whether it's a government official or ordinary citizen na may natatanggap pong banta sa kanyang buhay (who receives threats to his/her life), the PNP is ready to provide appropriate security if there is a request for one,' Fajardo told reporter s. In an audio recording, Quiboloy, citing information from a reliable source, accused the US and Philippine governments of working together to eliminate him through rendition. Quiboloy has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Santa Ana, California, for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling. On Nov. 10, 2021, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest. Meanwhile, Fajardo said the PNP is ready to extend assistance to Congress for the possible serving of a subpoena against the religious leader. 'Yes, I understand there is an issued subpoena from the Senate requiring the attendance of Pastor Quiboloy and we have to wait if Pastor Quiboloy will respond to the sent subpoena. But if Congress and the Senate will seek the assistance of the PNP in serving the subpoena, then we are ready to assist them. But for now, let us wait for the response ni Pastor Quiboloy ,' said Fajardo. The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality summoned Quiboloy to attend its hearing on the alleged abuses within his religious group. The House of Representatives also issued the same against Quiboloy amid the chamber's hearings on the alleged franchise violations of Swara Sug Media Corporation, which operates Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). Source: Philippines News Agency