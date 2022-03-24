﻿No slowdown in vax drive amid local campaigns: Palace

Malacañang on Thursday assured that there will be no slowdown in the government’s Covid-19 vaccination drive despite the election campaigns for local posts that will kick off on Friday.

Acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said the vaccination drive should not stop to help maintain the continued decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“This occasion is likewise a good reminder that there will be no slowing down of our Covid-19 vaccination drive as we remain on track with our goal of having 90 million fully-vaccinated Filipinos before the end of June 2022,” he said in a press statement.

To date, over 65.1 million individuals or 72.41 percent of the government’s target population are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 11.5 million have received their booster shots.

Earlier, the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) said plans are in place to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccination drive would continue as it anticipates that local government units (LGUs) will have less output due to the campaign and election.

NVOC co-leader Dr. Kezia Rosario said involving the private sector would help in getting more people vaccinated.

Andanar, also secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), expressed confidence that the public would remain “vigilant” as the local election campaign period begins.

He enjoined the public, especially those attending campaign-related events, to observe protective measures to keep Covid-19 infections and restrictions down.

“We, therefore, ask everyone from the candidates to the general public to strictly comply with health and safety protocols and the guidelines set by the Commission on Elections in the conduct of their political activities, including campaign rallies and in-person campaigning,” he added.

In its weekly case bulletin, the Department of Health recorded a total of 3,572 new Covid-19 cases from March 14 to 20, 13 percent lower than the cases reported last week.

This figure brings the nationwide tally to 3,674,694 Covid-19 cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency