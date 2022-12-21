No serious security threats seen ahead of CPP anniversary: PNP

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it has not detected security threats ahead of the 54th anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Dec. 26.

“We do not see or receive any serious threats but we are not letting our guards down. We will intensify our security posture because we know that the communist insurgents continue to stage attacks at this time,” said PNP public information office chief, Col. Redrico Maranan, in a Laging Handa briefing.

Maranan said there is nothing new with the CPP threatening to conduct tactical offensives against state forces.

“Ang PNP ay laging handa sa ganitong uri ng karahasan, bago sumapit ang anibersaryo, tayo ay nakalagay sa pinakamataas na alert o full alert tayo ay handang handa pipigilan natin para pagtanggol mga kababayan natin (The PNP is always ready in such situation, before the anniversary we are already on the highest alert, a full alert, and we are ready to thwart them and protect our citizens),” he added.

Maranan reiterated that they will not issue any recommendations for a ceasefire or suspension of police operations (SOPO) against communist insurgents this holiday season, despite the passing of their founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison.

He, meanwhile, added that they are looking at several persons who may possibly become the CPP’s new leader.

“Meron po tayong personality na tinitignan kung di nagkakamali tatlo o lima. Sa ngayon, I am not at liberty to disclose their names, patuloy na pinagaaralan (We are looking at personalities, if I am not mistaken around three or five. So far, I am not at liberty to disclose their names, we are still studying it),” he said.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it is supporting the police force in securing the holiday season against communist insurgents and other lawless elements.

“Rest assured that the AFP is ready with all its capabilities available to help the PNP suppress all forms of violence that may be initiated by any armed group. We are in unity with the Filipino people in its prayer and aspirations for a peaceful and meaningful celebration of the season,” said AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar.

Sison died in the Netherlands on Dec. 16 where he had been in self-exile.

Before his death, Sison stands accused in 17 criminal cases, nine cases of rebellion, seven cases of murder, and one case for crimes against international humanitarian law, genocide and other crimes against humanity.

Source: Philippines News Agency