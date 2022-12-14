No security threats detected for Yuletide: AFP

MANILA: The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) does not see any security threats for the Yuletide Season as insurgent rebels have been greatly weakened.

“We have not seen any threat yet so far and I think even the capability of the CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines), a local terrorist group, (has) weakened that they are incapable of mounting large scale or shall we say a terrorist act that will disturb the peace,” AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said when asked during an interview with CNN Philippines on Wednesday.

Aguilar said the AFP will just provide support to the Philippine National Police (PNP) as it is the lead agency when it comes to security operations and preparations for the Yuletide Season.

“Now, in the conduct of security operations, what we will do is to provide our support to PNP because they are the lead effort when it comes to security operation and preparation during Yuletide Season,” he said.

He also said a ceasefire with insurgents is out of the question as the government does not know on whom to talk to as there is now a leadership vacuum existing in the rebel ranks.

“The ceasefire is out of question now because we do not know who to talk to, their leaders are, have gone into hiding, some are neutralized and number two is that there is a leadership vacuum, a leadership crisis within the underground organization so how can they enforce a ceasefire to make sure the compliance of all its force,” he said.

What the AFP can offer for now is the “suspension of military operation” which will allow them to shift to active defense, he added.

Aguilar said this measure will allow troops to be with their families and hopefully, the CPP will also do the same for its New People’s Army (NPA) fighters or members.

“Hopefully the CPP will allow its members, its fighters, the NPA members to visit their families, to go home and by the time that they are supposed to go back, they will realize that armed struggle is no longer relevant, it will be a futile exercise because reforms can be achieved without resorting to violence,” he added.

Aguilar also reiterated that the AFP has been successful in internal security operations as out of the 89 guerilla fronts reported in 2016, only 24 are left with only five active to date.

“So what we are trying to do now is to intensify more, double up our (efforts), so that we can give the people the gift that they’ve been longing for so long and that is to have a free and democratic country,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency