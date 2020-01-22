No salary disruption for teachers in Taal danger zone: Briones

Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Wednesday said public school teachers in the 14-kilometer danger zone of the Taal Volcano would continue to receive their salaries despite not being able to report for duty due to class suspensions.

In a radio interview, Briones stressed that public school teachers in Batangas and affected areas in Cavite will receive their salaries and benefits.

"Hindi naman nila kasalanan na nangyari ang sakuna na ito. Nag-e-evacuate din ang mga guro (It is not their fault that this disaster happened. Teachers also evacuate)," she said.

Briones added that more than 2,000 public school teachers lost their homes and some of them continue to stay in evacuation centers.

To date, classes remain suspended in Batangas because the public schools there are used as evacuation centers.

"Siguro, umabot na ng thousands ang mga eskwelahang ginagamit bilang evacuation center. May batas tayo which was passed in 2015 na dapat hanggang 15 days lang sa evacuation center (Maybe, thousands of public schools have already been used as evacuation centers. We have a law which was passed in 2015 which says that these can be used as evacuation centers for a maximum of 15 days)," Briones said.

In line with this, Briones urged the local government units to build multipurpose halls, gymnasiums and other structures that can serve as evacuation centers to avoid disruption of classes.

Source: Philippines News Agency