NO REPORTS OF ‘PROJEK CINTA’ – MOHD NA’IM

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) had not received any report on the alleged forced conversions known as ‘Projek Cinta’, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the government would not compromise with any effort that could spark slander, enmity and disharmony among followers of different faiths in Malaysia.

“In Islam, any coercion against non-Muslims to convert to Islam is not allowed as stated in the Quran,” he said in a written reply published on the Parliament website today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran), who wanted to know the truth behind activist Mariam Mokhtar’s claim that there has been a covert effort of religious conversions in Malaysia called Project Cinta and the government’s stand on the matter.

Mohd Na’im stressed that freedom of religion is guaranteed under Article 11 of the Federal Constitution, which states that “every person has the right to profess and practice his religion”.

However, he said Article 3 of the Federal Constitution states that Islam is the religion of the Federation, but other religions may be practised in peace and harmony in any part of the country.

Recently, a video went viral on social media claiming that a government department is targeting various levels of society, including school children and Orang Asli, for conversions.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency