No report of evacuation in Antique coastal areas

Antique's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRMMO) reported no evacuation in the municipality of Libertad, where the eye of Typhoon Ursula was located early Wednesday.

PDRRM Officer Broderick Train, who went to Libertad, said in a phone interview they had been closely monitoring the situation since Tuesday night and that except for the fallen trees in the municipalities of Libertad and Pandan, and in other northern parts of the province, there was no report yet of evacuation of families along the coastal areas.

The province of Antique, especially the northern towns from Barbaza to Libertad, are now experiencing heavy rainfall and gustiness, Train said.

He added that the Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) station in Antique issued an advisory on Tuesday, canceling trips of watercraft from Libertad to the municipality island of Caluya and vice versa, and from Culasi to Mararison island and back. Fishermen were likewise told to refrain from going to sea.

The cancellation of trips has stranded several passengers, 21 of whom were bound for Caluya from Libertad Port and 14 others in Culasi Port.

The passengers were being taken care of by the municipal disaster risk reduction and management offices (MDRRMOs).

These stranded passengers are being provided food by the local government units and the MDRRMOs, Train said.

The stranded passengers were expected to be able to go home by Thursday once the weather improves or when the PCG allows sea vessels to leave the port.

So far the municipal DRRMOs are also prepared to respond to any eventuality, he said.

Meanwhile, Antique Provincial Information Officer Galileo Magbanua said that because of Typhoon Ursula, a big tree was uprooted at the Malumpati Cold Spring Resort in Pandan, Antique on Wednesday, causing damage to its infrastructure.

