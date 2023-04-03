No proposal to close Boracay, other resorts due to heat wave: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said a post circulating that resorts are recommended to be closed due to the heat wave is not true.

The post, which used the name of the Center for Health Development Western Visayas, circulated over the weekend on April 1 or April Fool's Day.

The fraudulent advisory said the Palace had approved the recommendation of the DOH to close Boracay Island and other tourist destinations due to the "extreme warm weather".

In a public advisory, the DOH clarified that it had not made such recommendation to the Office of the President.

The department reminded the public of the best practices to avoid experiencing intense heat, such as refraining from staying under direct heat and sunlight especially at noon and afternoon.

"Stay hydrated by drinking at least eight glasses of water per day. If possible, refrain from drinking tea, coffee, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages to avoid dehydration," the DOH said. "Wear comfortable clothes and use accessories such as caps and umbrellas to protect yourself from direct sunlight."

Source: Philippines News Agency