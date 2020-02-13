No promotion for overweight cops, Gamboa warns

Police officers who will fail to achieve their ideal weight would have a hard time getting promoted, the country's top cop said Thursday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, made this warning during the physical fitness test (PFT) and body mass index (BMI) test of cops currently enrolled in the Public Safety Officers Basic Course Class of 2020 held in Camp Crame on Thursday morning.

Out of a total of 86 cops who underwent the test, 49 are of normal weight, 32 are overweight while five are obese.

If you are enrolled in the schooling program, it's like you still have time to redeem yourself. You are allowed to reduce weight. So that's why we are giving it leeway, Gamboa told reporters in a chance interview.

Gamboa said that those who will fail to get the required BMI will also be denied schooling which is one of the main requirements for promotion.

Kapag hindi ka umabot sa BMI mo mismo (If you do not reach your BMI), you will not be allowed to file your promotion which is the very step in a promotional process, said Gamboa.

The BMI requirement is part of the physical fitness program of the PNP in an effort to professionalize the organization.

BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women. It is obtained by dividing a person's weight expressed in kilograms by his or her height in meters.

For most adults, an ideal BMI is ranging from 18.5 to 24.9. A range of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight while those having 30 and above are considered obese.

Earlier, Gamboa ordered that all policemen should get fit and have a normal BMI.

Source: Philippines News Agency