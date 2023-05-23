NO PROJECTS UNDER YOUTH HOUSING SCHEMES ANNOUNCED BY PREVIOUS GOVT IMPLEMENTED – AKMAL NASIR

None of the youth housing schemes announced by the previous administration in 2018 and 2021, namely Perumahan Transit Belia (MyTransit) and Rumah Transit Belia (RTB), have been implemented, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said that when there is a change in government, the new administration will review the proposed initiative and study the cause of its failure.

“No progress has been made in both announcements (on the youth transit housing projects), and we still don’t have any houses like what was previously announced.

“In February, we reviewed (the proposed projects), then we further detailed the agreement with the companies (developers) for them to fulfil the condition precedent (CP) and the demands to start the project.

“The challenge for us (the Unity Government) is that, despite the fact that the project’s concept was initiated in 2017, no progress has been made. God willing, this time we will put in efforts to materialise it,” he said during the question and answer session.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) about the difference between the RTB project by the previous government and the Rumah Belia MADANI initiative introduced by the Unity Government.

Meanwhile, in response to a supplementary question from Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) about whether the ministry will review the existing National Housing Policy in light of the various housing schemes provided by the government, Akmal Nasrullah said the ministry was looking into it.

He said there is a need to review the policy to ensure that it always meets the needs of the people to own a house.

“Various housing schemes are introduced to meet the needs of various groups, but when there are differences in schemes, there is inefficiency that leads to some groups being left out or marginalised.

“Therefore, there is a need to review the existing policy while looking at other issues, including housing prices,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency