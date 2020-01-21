No power problem for Taal eruption-affected areas: DOE

Most of evacuation centers in areas affected by Taal Volcano eruption have no issues on power and fuel supplies, the Department of Energy (DOE) said Tuesday.

The DOE officials visited Batangas and Cavite over the weekend and last Monday to assess the power situation and fuel supplies in the areas affected by the volcanic eruption.

They did electrical inspections of service drops, panel conditions, and load types of lighting, fans, and charging to ensure that proper power service are being provided in evacuation centers.

In general, most evacuation centers visited have no power and fuel supply issues in their areas, the DOE said in a statement.

The visit to the evacuation centers was led by DOE Assistant Secretary Robert Uy and Electric Power Industry Management Bureau Director Mario Marasigan.

They also met local government officials in Batangas and Cavite to get updates on the needs of the local government units.

The DOE assures the public that it is closely monitoring the energy situation in the affected provinces, and is continuously coordinating with the distribution utilities and local government units for contingency measures should problems arise in the future, the department added.

Source: Philippines News Agency