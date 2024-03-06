No pork supply crisis in Puerto Princesa, says city gov’t

PRINCESA: City authorities here said there is no reason to impose price controls on pork despite a reported surge in retail prices because there is no crisis in the commodity's supply. This was a reaction to a sudden increase in pork prices from PHP280 to PHP350 per kilo in less than one week. During a hearing of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (city council) on Tuesday, city legal officer Norman Yap said there is no basis for the local government to impose arbitrary price controls on pork because such a move is only permissible if supply is severely compromised, such as during an outbreak of animal disease. Investigations conducted by the city government revealed that the problem stems from the preference of hog raisers to sell their products to buyers outside of Palawan, where the pigs are being purchased at more lucrative rates. 'We cannot impose a price control absent any emergency or crisis. The law is quite clear on that. We have to establish whether there is an emergency or crisis before we can seek mea sures such as price control,' Yap explained to the city councilors. The hearing was called in reaction to a request by vendors that the city government control sales outside the city to ensure a steady pork supply, and a price ceiling be imposed on hog raisers. For his part, Councilor Elgin Damasco, who chairs the Sanggunian's Committee on Agriculture and Food Security, reported during the same hearing that hog raisers, traders and vendors, all confirmed that there is no shortage in the supply of pork. 'If buyers are not able to compete with the offer, it is not proper for the local government to force or command the seller to sell to a buyer who is not willing to meet their price,' the councilor said after hearing Yap's testimony. Damasco said the government can only intervene if the price is being manipulated, such as through hoarding, cartel activity and profiteering. He added only the Local Price Coordinating Council (LPCC) has the power to determine selling prices and must seek approval from the Off ice of the President. Damasco said the rising cost of feeds and other piggery inputs also plays a significant role in the surge in pork retail prices. Source: Philippines News Agency