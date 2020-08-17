No PMA testimonial parade: Gamboa

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, on Monday said there was no party nor testimonial parade and review held in his honor at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in Fort Del Pilar, Baguio City.

Gamboa is set to retire from the service next month.

“There was no testimonial parade that was rendered and the different circumstances will lay down that there was no party, we went through the triage,” Gamboa said during a virtual press briefing on Monday when sought for a comment.

Claims on social media also raised doubts if Gamboa and his entourage underwent triage, a system being implemented in Baguio City that requires persons entering the city to undergo initial triage to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Asked about the alleged party posted on social media, Gamboa said “I don’t know where the information came. But again, I vehemently denied that. There was no party at the Chief PNP cottage in Baguio City.”

In his previous statement, Gamboa denied that he violated health protocols during his trip to Baguio City.

“There is no truth to the allegations spreading on social media. There were only 3 vehicles, which is less than the CPNP Security Protocol. All of us went through the triage as per the City of Baguio’s regulations. There was no party or concert. It was a dinner that ended at 9:30 p.m. Saturday,” Gamboa said.

He said physical distancing was strictly followed and the food was individually catered.

“My contingent and I stayed at the CPNP Cottage at the Navy Base the whole time,” he added.

He assured that Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong was “well aware of my presence and our activities were duly coordinated”.

Gamboa said he and Magalong met on Sunday with Baguio City and Cordillera police officials for a briefing on the peace and order situation.

Source: Philippines News Agency