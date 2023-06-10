‘No Plate, No Travel’ drive nets 7K violators in Caraga

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 13 (Caraga) said 7,393 citation tickets have been issued to violators apprehended during the weeklong intensified drive on the 'No Plate, No Travel' policy in the region. Of the total number of citation tickets, 7,368 were issued to motorcycle drivers, and 25 to drivers of four-wheeled vehicles. In a statement on Saturday, PRO-13 Director, Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II, said the intensified drive was conducted from May 31 to June 9 by their units and stations in the whole region. 'The drive was aimed to prevent incidents of carnapping of motorcycles and crimes perpetrated by riding-in-tandem,' Labra said, urging the region's residents to always adhere to traffic laws. He added that most stolen motorcycles were parked unattended outside the residences of owners. 'Thieves usually remove the plates of stolen motorcycles to make them difficult to be traced by authorities,' Labra said. During the campaign, a total of 102 motorcycles were impounded by various police stations in the region. 'PRO-13 has deployed more policemen to the streets and communities to conduct checkpoints and increase visibility,' he said. He added that on May 31, the Regional Highway Patrol Unit 13 and the Regional Intelligence Division 13 also conducted a checkpoint at the main gate of the PRO-13 headquarters and inspected the vehicles of all police officers to ensure that they are not using impounded unregistered and stolen cars or motorcycles.

Source: Philippines News Agency