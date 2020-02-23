No over importation of onion, N. Ecija farmers told

Mayor Allan Xyztus Gamilla of this town has advised local farmers against falling into the supposed ploy of some traders to manipulate onion prices.

Gamilla met farmers here Friday to allay their concern on the reported over importation of onion that could cause the drop of its prices.

"Huwag po kayong maniwala na maraming imported dahil yun po ang sinasabi sa inyo para humina ang loob niyo at ibenta niyo lang sa gustong presyo nitong mga mamimili na ito (Do not believe that there are more imported onions. They (traders) are saying that to discourage you so that you would sell your products to the price they want)," he said.

Citing Agriculture Secretary William Dar, Gamilla said only about 5,500 metric tons of the 35,000 metric tons requested volume of importation were actually issued phytosanitary permits.

Those unused permits, he told the farmers, can no longer be used.

Gamilla, along with other local officials, personally handed to Dar earlier this week Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 10, series of 2020, which appeals for a stop in importation during harvest season.

Gamilla said he was assured by Dar and the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) that no recycling of import permits would happen.

"Napakahigpit nila ngayon (they are very strict now)," the local chief executive said.

Based on local monitoring, the price in the market of red creole has dropped to PHP40 a kilo and yellow grannex to PHP21 a kilo from as high as PHP200 and PHP70, respectively, before the end of 2019.

"Hindi na po natin malaman kung saan nanggagaling ang presyo na yan at bakit pagdating ng anihan dito sa Bongabon ay mababa na (we do not know where did that price is coming from and why the price is already low during harvest season here in Bongabon)," Michael Lidura, an onion grower from Barangay Lusuk here, said.

Lidura expressed apprehension as he is set to harvest his red onions by mid March while current farmgate price is already at PHP30 to PHP35 a kilo.

"Sana ay huwag nang bumaba pa (I wish it would not go down further)," he said, adding that PHP40 a kilo of red creole would do.

Gamilla expressed gratitude to Dar and BPI Assistant Director Glenn Panganiban for warmly taking their position.

"Napakasuwerte po namin na kami ay hinarap at binigyan po kami ng oras na kami kami lang (we are very lucky that they gave us time and talk about it privately)," Gamilla said, appreciating the opportunity that they were able to discuss matters with the Cabinet official.

Aside from Bongabon which is tagged as onion basket of the Philippines, farmers from San Jose City and the towns of Sto. Domingo, Rizal and Gabaldon, among others, plant onion during dry season.

Gamilla further said they would experiment changing planting calendar this year

