No new fatality among overseas Filipinos with Covid-19

No new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)-related death was reported among the Filipinos abroad on Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In its daily bulletin, the DFA said death toll remains at 793 while active cases increased to 3,006 after registering five more confirmed cases in the Asia Pacific.

The number of recoveries among the over 10,000 Covid-19 cases among Filipino overseas is now 6,750 with the addition of one new recovery in the Asia Pacific.

Of the 3,006 active cases, the DFA said 363 are undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific region, 166 in Europe, 2,311 in Middle East/Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of recoveries and under treatment among Filipinos abroad increased slightly to 63.99 percent and 28.50 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the total fatalities due to Covid-19 saw a slight decrease at 7.52 percent.

Source: Philippines News Agency