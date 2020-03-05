No new Covid 2019 PUIs, PUMs in NegOr

The province of Negros Oriental has been free of new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) for a week already.

Bimbo Miraflor, capitol information officer and spokesperson on the Covid 2019 Incident Command System, said on Thursday there has been no reported patients under investigation (PUIs) and patients under monitoring (PUMs) in the province since February 28.

He, however, assured that measures are still implemented especially travel tracking of passengers using the Public Health Locator Form that the Department of Health (DOH) had issued.

For Koreans, Miraflor said they are allowed to enter the province provided they present the Resident Registration Certificate (RRC) upon arrival at the airport or seaports in the province.

This is in line with the agreement reached between Governor Roel Degamo and Secretary Michael Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), he said.

Miraflor said the agreement was reached following the request of the Korean consulate in Cebu.

South Korea has the highest number of Covid 19 cases outside of China.

Only those who have a history of travel to and from North Geongsyang in the said country shall be subject to a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, but so far, no one with such history has arrived in the province.

North Geongsyang province, Daegu and Chongdo in South Korea are the places hardest hit by the Covid 2019 which has led to a travel ban in the Philippines for people coming from or having visited these areas, Miraflor said.

With regard Japanese tourists, the province of Negros Oriental still has not received any guidelines but he said he will talk with the governor this weekend during a meeting with DOH regional director, Dr. Jaime Bernadas for proper guidance.

