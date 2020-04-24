No new Covid-19 case in Zambo Peninsula for 7 days

The Department of Health (DOH) has no confirmed case of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for a week here in the region.

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH assistant regional director, said Friday the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region remain at 12 as there is no new patient recorded in the region since Friday of last week.

Of the 12, eight are from the city, two of whom were diagnosed in Manila but listed in their hometown in Zamboanga City; the remaining four are from Zamboanga del Sur.

Brillantes said the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay and Isabela City have no recorded Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Brillantes said there are 521 recorded suspected cases in the region and these are as follows: Zamboanga del Norte, 127; Zamboanga del Sur, 83; Zamboanga Sibugay, 42; Zamboanga City, 256; and, Isabela City, 13.

He said that 42 of the 521 suspected Covid-19 patients have died while 198 are admitted in the hospitals and the rest are on quarantine.

On Tuesday, Brillantes reported that there were 461 suspected Covid-19 cases in the region: Zamboanga del Norte, 120; Zamboanga del Sur, 69; Zamboanga Sibugay, 32; Zamboanga City, 227; and Isabela City, 13.

Meanwhile, Brillantes said there are no recorded probable cases of Covid-19 in the region as of Friday

